Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs updated its Q1 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.05-12.50 EPS.

Crocs Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $118.98 on Friday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,885 shares of company stock worth $2,056,600. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 245.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 90.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

