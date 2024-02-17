Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROIC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. 1,634,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,809. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

