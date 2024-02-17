Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $29,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 365.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 3.6 %

BIO traded up $11.79 on Friday, hitting $340.52. 518,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,301. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.65.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.