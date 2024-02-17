Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156,067 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $37,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 139.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 59.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of PNM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.46. 2,132,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.36. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNM

About PNM Resources

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.