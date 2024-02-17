Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $36.70 Million Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,631,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062,203 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.52% of ICL Group worth $36,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ICL Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ICL Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in ICL Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICL shares. Barclays downgraded shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of ICL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.03. 937,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,271. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

