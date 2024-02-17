Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 60,778 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,778 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.30% of Ovintiv worth $39,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Ovintiv by 107.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 62.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. 2,470,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,250. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

A number of analysts have commented on OVV shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

