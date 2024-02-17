Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $33.92 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,177 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Corteva worth $33,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. 3,892,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,323. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

