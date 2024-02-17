Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 39,752 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,752 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exelon Price Performance
Shares of EXC opened at $34.91 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
