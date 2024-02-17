Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $263.79 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,665,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $263,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,949,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

