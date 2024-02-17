Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 4,729 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $107.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.74%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

