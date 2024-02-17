Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,719,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554,105 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $371,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,946,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,315. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

