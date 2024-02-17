Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $10.67 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 79,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 52,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $782,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
