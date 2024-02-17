Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $10.67 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 79,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 52,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $782,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.