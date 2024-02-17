iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,962,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867,571 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $439,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 78,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,558. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

