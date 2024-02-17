Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.86% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $425,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,079,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

NASDAQ QQQM traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.25. 2,130,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,904. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $180.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.88 and its 200-day moving average is $158.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

