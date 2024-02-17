Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,660,095 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660,095 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 16.13% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $444,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

DUHP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. 557,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $30.28.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

