Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Up 10.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.2% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $85.23 and last traded at $84.62. 277,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 656,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.80.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 163.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,420,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,268. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after purchasing an additional 649,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,778,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $23,195,000.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.