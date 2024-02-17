20,428 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $928.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $794.75 and a 200 day moving average of $693.07. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $954.32.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

