Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MMI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 424,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,426. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is presently -119.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 42.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

