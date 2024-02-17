Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLVM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.11. 585,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. Sylvamo has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $57.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLVM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sylvamo

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sylvamo by 80.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sylvamo by 389.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.