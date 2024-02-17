Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Position Lifted by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 49,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 37.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $36.19 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTRG

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.