EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Holdings Increased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in EQT were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in EQT by 5.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 175,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 92,857 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $3,007,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $2,901,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $34.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

