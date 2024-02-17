Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in monday.com by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,770 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $140,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 577.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 649,439 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $91,783,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in monday.com by 91.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 837,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,416,000 after acquiring an additional 399,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.23.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $225.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.88. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

