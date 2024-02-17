Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,619 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,434 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,403,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,536,000 after purchasing an additional 688,725 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

