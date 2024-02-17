Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

