Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $971,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 261.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after purchasing an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 892,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $119,828,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $212.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.19.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

