Korea Investment CORP Sells 55,846 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,846 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of United Rentals worth $32,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $5,473,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $1,334,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE URI opened at $650.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.13. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $673.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

