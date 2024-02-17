Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $16.83 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,340 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.05% of Ferguson worth $16,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $198.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.71. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $200.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.