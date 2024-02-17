Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 195.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,220 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 169,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $139.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

