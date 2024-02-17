Aviva PLC Sells 16,464 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,464 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $16,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 2.5 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $216.64 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

