Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188,641 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.13% of Newmont worth $37,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE NEM opened at $33.43 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.