Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 889,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,329,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 630,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 55,638 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 92,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $823,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INDA opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

