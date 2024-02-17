Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Purchases 225,619 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,619 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $524,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $746.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.50.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

