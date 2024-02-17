William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169,566 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $109.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.