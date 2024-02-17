Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $4.72 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,491,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,135. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.87.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

