Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,473,000 after purchasing an additional 526,951 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after purchasing an additional 238,498 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 487,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,224,000 after purchasing an additional 77,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 362,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $5,429,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.49. 1,327,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,181. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.