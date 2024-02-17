Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,347 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Xerox worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xerox by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after buying an additional 506,117 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Xerox by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRX. StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Xerox Trading Down 1.6 %

XRX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. 997,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,047. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.