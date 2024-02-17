Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CF Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,612,000 after buying an additional 276,333 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 31.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CF traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,092. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average of $79.31. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

