Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Whirlpool worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after acquiring an additional 541,219 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 42.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $541,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $1,438,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $108.16. The company had a trading volume of 748,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,250. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Read Our Latest Report on WHR

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.