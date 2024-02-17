Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,984 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.35. 225,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

