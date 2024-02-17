Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,966. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

KLIC traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

