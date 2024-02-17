Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after buying an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 740,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,919,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $69,748,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 206,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.72. 158,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,052. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average of $138.45. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $167.12.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.