Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,587 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.14% of SM Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,356,000 after purchasing an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,006,000 after acquiring an additional 450,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

SM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. 996,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,826. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SM Energy

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.