Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,226. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.21. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

