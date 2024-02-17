iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

