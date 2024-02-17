Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WAL. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $76.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

