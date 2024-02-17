Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,216 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 70.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $305,556.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,568.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,873 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

