Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,216 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 70.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ZG stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.
