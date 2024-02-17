iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,631 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.40. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.76.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

