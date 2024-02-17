General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $149.16 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

