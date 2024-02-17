Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $173.56, but opened at $163.78. Arch Resources shares last traded at $162.93, with a volume of 131,362 shares trading hands.

The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.18 earnings per share.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $33,758.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $875,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $33,758.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 61.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.03 and a 200 day moving average of $156.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

