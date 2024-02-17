iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,383,000. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,443,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $38.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

